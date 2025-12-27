Restaurant news: New Year’s Eve dinner honors late chef, E-W grad named Young Cheesemonger of Year

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Vinbero’s New Year’s Eve Supper Club to honor late chef Morgan Batali

Vinbero invites the community to gather for a deeply meaningful edition of its beloved Supper Club: East Coast Toast — a celebratory evening made even more special as it pays tribute to the late chef Morgan Batali, who helped shape Vinbero’s culinary heart and soul.

Guests can enjoy a thoughtfully curated, multi-course dinner on Wednesday, Dec. 31 paired with exquisite wines, culminating in a 9 p.m. (midnight EST) Champagne toast. This year’s menu features some of Chef Morgan’s most memorable Supper Club dishes — a final chance to experience the creativity, warmth and talent he brought to every plate.

Join Vinbero in raising a glass in remembrance, gratitude, and celebration of a chef who meant so much to the Edmonds’ food community.

Make reservations here.

Edmonds native awarded the 2025 Young Cheesemonger of the Year Award

Hanna Lee, 28, grew up in Edmonds and is a graduate of Edmonds-Woodway High School. Every November, cheesemongers from around the world gather at the World Cheese Awards in Bern, Switzerland to compete for the international title of Young Cheesemonger of the Year. In 2025, Hanna became the first American to take home the title.

She was judged in tasks crucial to being a good cheesemonger — identifying cheeses, cutting and weighing, cheeseboard design and creating perfect flavor pairings. For the competition, Lee designed a summer birthday cheeseboard. Her “perfect pairing” surprised the judges with two types of blue stilton paired with Speculoos cookie butter.

Lee was recently a seasonal cheesemaking assistant at Uplands Cheese Company, where she contributed to the production of raw milk farmstead cheeses. Her career has already spanned cheese-making, retail management and artisan product curation. Gaining experience across the specialty cheese sector, she was previously on the specialty teams at Whole Foods Market in Colorado and Washington, a market manager at Dedalus Wine & Market in Boulder, and a creamery intern at Asgaard Farm and Dairy in New York, as well as being a two-time runner-up at The Cheesemonger Invitational in New York.

Deborah Binder lives in Edmonds with her family. She loves to cook from scratch using produce from the gardens she created with her husband. She attended culinary school and worked for restaurants, caterers and culinary schools. Her current interest in food is learning to eat for health and wellness, while at the same time enjoying the pleasures of the table. Deborah loves experimenting and developing new recipes. As Julia Child once said, “Everything in moderation including moderation.” Deborah can be contacted at jaideborah@yahoo.com.