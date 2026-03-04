Roasted Corn and Lobster Chowder the special at Scotty’s Food Truck March 5-7

Sink your spoon into a bowl of pure, creamy decadence with Roasted Corn and Wild Atlantic Lobster Chowder from Scotty’s Food Truck. It’s a flavor explosion that will transport your taste buds straight to the coast:

Made with succulent chunks of wild-caught Atlantic lobster.

Simmered in a rich, lobster-infused broth.

Creamy texture with roasted corn for sweetness

Scotty’s Food Truck will be at 5 Corners, in the Calvary church parking lot (located at 8330 212th St. S.W. Edmonds, WA 98026) from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, March 5-7. On the menu, you can find Scotty’s famous Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, Wild Alaskan Cod Fish & Chips, Salmon, Cod or Shrimp Tacos, Garlic Shrimp Caesar, and Scotty’s award winning Creamy New England Clam Chowder, and much more.

Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.