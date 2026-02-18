Sacred Melodies brings interfaith music and prayer to Bellevue Feb. 21

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Mountlake Terrace Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commissioner Kerem Onat will be performing with a group of musicians in an interfaith concert at the Eastside Bahá’í Center in Bellevue from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21. The band invites the public to experience an hour of devotional music from multiple faith traditions.

The event — Sacred Melodies: An Interfaith Journey of Song and Prayer — will feature sacred hymns and prayers from the Islamic, Bahá’í, Jewish and Christian traditions, creating a shared space for reflection, harmony and connection across cultures and beliefs.

“We’re a group of amateur musicians who come from a wide variety of musical backgrounds,” Onat told My MLT News. “My friend Süleyman and I were exchanging different hymns back and forth with each other, and one day it struck us that we should consider creating a special event around this.”

The musicians include: Süleyman Demirel, Enes Evren, Jemilla Goldstein, Oğuz Kahraman, Stella Sevastiyanova Naneva, Kerem Onat, Matthew Özgerçin, Meg Emine Savlov and Kayra Onat.

Onat will be playing an accordion and an oud — a lute-type instrument from Persia and Central Asia.

Doors open at 1 p.m., and the show starts at 1:30 p.m. While the event is free, Onat recommends that attendees register online so he and the band can organize the concert.

“We sincerely hope that this multilingual interfaith event will serve as a catalyst, helping local communities discover new and enriching ways to connect with each other,” he said.