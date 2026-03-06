Sponsor spotlight: Small scale, big impact — the 2026 Small Works Show at Gallery North

Gallery North in Edmonds invites art enthusiasts to experience an extraordinary celebration of miniature artistry at its Annual Small Works Show running from March 2 through March 30th. This highly anticipated juried invitational features the work of 50 artists from across the United States, presenting a remarkable collection of 130 pieces.

The exhibition showcases a diverse array of media including oil, acrylic, mixed media, and mosaics, each artwork carefully selected to be no larger than 154 square inches. This curated variety invites viewers to explore bold creativity compressed into small, intricate forms, proving that size is no limitation to artistic expression.

The artist reception and awards ceremony will take place on March 7 from 1 to 4 p.m., offering visitors a unique opportunity to meet the artists and celebrate outstanding achievements in this intimate art format. Additionally, Gallery North will be part of the Edmonds Third Thursday Artwalk on March 19 from 5-8 p.m., making it the perfect occasion for the community to embrace local art culture and engage with the show in a festive atmosphere.

Join us at Gallery North to discover how small works deliver big artistic moments, and witness firsthand the inventiveness and skill that define this national juried exhibition. Whether you are a collector, an artist, or a lover of fine art, this show promises an inspiring journey through miniature genius.

Gallery North has been in operation since 1961 as it continues its mission to promote established and emerging local artists in the heart of beautiful downtown Edmonds. Gallery North is open daily from 11a.m.- 5p.m. For further information, visit our website at www.gallerynorthedmonds.com or call the gallery at 425-774-0946