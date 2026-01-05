Sno-Isle Libraries announces new board trustees

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Sno-Isle Libraries announced the appointment of Jessica Fleming to a seven-year term and Ryan May to a one-year term on the Sno-Isle Libraries Board of Trustees.

The seven-member board includes five trustees from Snohomish County and two from Island County, representing the diverse perspectives of residents across the entire service area.

Following a competitive application process, Fleming and May were appointed through joint action by the Snohomish County Council and the Island County Board of Commissioners. Their terms begin in January 2026.

“Jessica and Ryan bring valuable perspectives and a strong commitment to libraries and the communities we serve, advancing our vision that everyone is connected to their library,” Board President Jennifer DePrey said. “Their leadership will support responsible stewardship of library resources and help ensure inclusive, high-quality library services across Snohomish and Island counties.”

Fleming is a resident of Snohomish and works as a practicing attorney and has recently completed a master’s degree in library and information science. She is an active community volunteer and served as a board member with the Washington Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and the Skagit County Law Library Board.

May is an Edmonds resident who owns and operates a freelance copywriting business. May has also worked as a Temporary Deputy County Auditor with Snohomish County Elections since 2020. He also volunteers with Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds and as a Forest Steward with the Snohomish County Healthy Forest Project.

Sno-Isle Libraries thanked outgoing board members Susan Kostick and Paul Ryan for their leadership and service, which helped ensure libraries remain welcoming, accessible and forward-looking community spaces.

More information about the Sno-Isle Libraries Board of Trustees is available at sno-isle.org/leadership.