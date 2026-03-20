South County Fire honors couple for improving smoke alarm safety across WA state

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South County Fire has named Gerry and Bonnie Gibson recipients of its Community Service Award, recognizing the couple’s decade-long campaign to improve smoke alarm safety across Washington state.

The Gibsons founded the nonprofit Gibby Home Fire Prevention after losing their son Greg “Gibby” Gibson in a residential fire in Shoreline on Jan. 8, 2016. The nonprofit has since installed more than 7,000 smoke alarms in homes throughout the region, up from 6,000 in early 2024.

After three years of lobbying by family and supporters, the state Legislature in 2019 passed SB 5284 – known as the Greg “Gibby” Gibson Home Fire Safety Act. The bill requires property owners or landlords to provide at least one smoke detector before the buyer or renter occupies the residence.

“We are incredibly grateful for the work Gerry and Bonnie have done to make so many people safer in our community and across Snohomish County,” said South County Fire Chief Shaughn Maxwell. “They have shown extraordinary strength that truly embodies the spirit of community service. This well-deserved award is just one way we can show our deep appreciation for their partnership.”

Gerry told My Edmonds News that the nonprofit is “terminated” because he is no longer able to install smoke alarms due to a fall from a ladder in June 2025. “I suffered some broken bones, severely damaged one eye, dislocated shoulder,” he said, adding that during an airlift to Harborview, he had to be resuscitated twice and ended up with a pacemaker and a long stay at Harborview.

Despite that, Gerry said he and Bonnie are continuing to strengthen the Home Fire Safety Act and improve smoke alarm requirements.

“I’m glad to be alive and now doing ok but am not able to do anymore installations,” he said. “We are extremely honored to receive the award.”