South County Fire public educator recognized for child passenger safety efforts

South County Fire’s Megan LeBlanc has accepted the 2025 Community Education Award from Snohomish County’s Target Zero Task Force.

South County Fire partners with the Target Zero Task Force to improve driving safety on Washington roads. LeBlanc is a Fire and Life Safety Specialist at South County Fire. She’s also a child passenger safety technician who helps parents, caregivers and transporters learn how to safely secure children in their car seats.

“Kids are our most precious cargo,” LeBlanc said. “The most rewarding aspect of my work is knowing kids are immediately safer. I want people to know they can seek our support at any stage — whether it’s an infant car seat, forward-facing or a booster seat. We’re happy to check and re-check for you as many times as you need.”

One of LeBlanc’s most notable initiatives has been creating an on-demand version of South County Fire’s Car Seat Awareness class. Transitioning the traditionally in-person class to a more accessible format allows students to complete the training at their own pace. More than 300 adults have completed the free online class since it went live in December. Sign up at southsnofire.org/classes.

Common car seat errors include seats not being installed properly, chest clips being in the wrong position, and harnesses being too loose. LeBlanc encourages adults to always read and follow their car seat manuals.

For more information or to request a car seat check, visit southsnofire.org/carseats.