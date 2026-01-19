South SnoCo Playtime: Your Family Fun Guide for Jan. 19-25 and beyond

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Finding Joy in January

January can be a hard month.

The Christmas lights are put back into storage, the holidays are over, and the calendar suddenly stretches out in front of us, gray, cold, and unadorned. It’s a month when we take on new resolutions, hope for more discipline, and wonder when spring will arrive.

It’s easy to slip into hibernation mode. To tell ourselves we’ll make time for fun later, when it’s warmer. When there’s more energy. When life feels lighter again.

But winter has a way of pressing in when we withdraw too much.

A family walk through a park on a cold, clear day. A fun evening out dancing at the local music venue. Picking out a new book at the library These things that remind us that connection and getting out are essential in the coldest and dreariest months. And with kids, leaving the house can be the reset we all need when a grumpy mood takes over. It’s about choosing not to let the season shrink our lives too much.

If this month feels heavy to you, you’re in good company. But there are small joys to be found. Fun is everywhere if you make room for it. Check out this column for free and low-cost family-friendly activities happening this week, and come back every Monday for more ideas. And if you need a little help this month or are looking for ways to give back, explore the community resources at the bottom of this column. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for fresh posts and weekend reminders.

Jump to a section:

Free Fun

Songwriter’s Open Mic at Musicology in Edmonds

Explore the latest music at the coolest record store in the region. Musicology Co. is a vibrant, woman-owned music boutique and record store offering new and used vinyl, CDs and cassettes, with a strong focus on spotlighting local artists through live in-store performances and a curated music‑lover experience. Drop in for an upcoming live performance or Listening Party.

Performances this week:

Wednesday, Jan. 21 from 6–7:30 p.m.: Songwriter’s Open Mic

Learn more

Play Groups, Science Labs and More at Sno-Isle Libraries!

Sno‑Isle Libraries regularly host a variety of free, family friendly events — such as baby and toddler storytimes, book talks, crafts and community gatherings — across its branches and online throughout the year. Find one at the library near you and check out some books to read while you’re there.

Curious preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to the Lynnwood Library every Monday at 2 p.m. for Little Science Lab with Imagine Children’s Museum. Kids can dive into fun, hands-on experiments and discover the wonders of science and math together.

On Wednesday, Jan. 21 from 10-11 a.m. at the Mountlake Terrace Library, toddlers, preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to Wonderland Play Group. The session includes free play for 45 minutes and a story time with songs and other interactive activities for the last 15 minutes. Families can come and go at any time during the event.

Registration is required for many events, so check out Sno-Isle Libraries’ event calendar link below for more details.

Learn more

Celebrate the Grand Opening of the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center

Saturday, Jan. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 19509 64th Ave. W. in Lynnwood

The Lynnwood Neighborhood Center is celebrating its grand opening with a free, family-friendly community event on Saturday! Designed as a neighborhood hub, the new center brings together early learning, youth programs, health and human services, workforce support, and welcoming community gathering spaces under one roof. Families can enjoy bites from local food trucks, explore the building, check out classrooms and activity areas, enjoy fun activities for like quadball and Lego contests, and meet the people behind the programs that support children, teens, and parents year-round — a fun way to get out of the house and discover a new community resource together.

Learn more

Be SMART Webinar – Keeping Youth Safe from Firearm Injury

Thursday, Jan. 22 from 7–8 p.m. online

Join this free one-hour webinar with Be SMART and the Snohomish County Health Department, hosted by Providence Hospital. Be SMART is a public education campaign that focuses on preventing youth gun injuries and death by promoting responsible gun storage and ownership. Help create safer environments for children and our community by fostering open conversations and sharing practical safety practices and resources.

Learn more

January Story Time at Edmonds Bookshop

Friday, Jan. 30, 2026 at 9:30 a.m.

Edmonds Bookshop, 111 5th Ave. S., Edmonds

Start your Friday morning with stories and smiles at Edmonds Bookshop. Local author Dr. Audrey Barbakoff will read her newest children’s book, Mazel Toes, a sweet, rhyming story filled with playful Yiddish words and lots of love from parent to child. This cozy storytime happens before the shop opens, making it a calm, welcoming space for little listeners and their grownups. Stick around after the reading for a special hands-on activity designed just for kids.

Learn more

Wintergrass Music Festival Warm Up

Sunday, Feb. 1 from 2-3:30 p.m.

Edmonds Library’s Frances Anderson Plaza Room at 650 Main St. in Edmonds

Shake off the winter blahs with a toe-tapping afternoon of live music at the Edmonds Library. This all-ages Wintergrass warm-up features Briarfinch, a high-energy band that mixes bluegrass with jazz, folk, and a dash of Celtic flair. After the concert, curious kids can get hands-on at the instrument “petting zoo,” and brave beginners are welcome to jump into a friendly jam session. Come to listen, come to play, or just come to wiggle — no musical skills required, just enthusiasm.

Learn more

Cheap Thrills

Film Screening and Q&A Exploring Teen Mental Health

Saturday. Jan. 24 from noon–2:30 p.m. at the Edmonds Theater

$5 per ticket

This screening of Captain Zero may be especially meaningful for teens. The animated short, Captain Zero: Into the Abyss Part II, explores themes of trauma, resilience and emotional struggle in a way that may give teens language and imagery to reflect on feelings they may not know how to express yet.

Framed through his therapy sessions, Xerxes Hughes recounts his escapades as an amateur superhero and the pitfalls that lead to his encounter with The Depression Demon — a physical manifestation of all his deep-seated insecurities.

The post-screening Q&A with filmmakers and mental health professionals creates a rare, low-pressure opportunity for teens to hear adults talk openly about mental health, ask questions, and see their experiences taken seriously — helping normalize conversations that are often hard to start at home or school.

Learn more

Kid-Free Date Night: Big Band Music & Dancing

Wednesday, Jan. 21. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., band plays at 7:30 p.m.

Aurora Borealis in Shoreline

Head to Aurora Borealis for a lively evening of swing and big-band music with the Portage Bay Big Band. The dance-friendly tunes make it easy to move, listen or just soak up the energy with a drink in hand. With a relaxed atmosphere and live music doing most of the work, it’s an easy, inexpensive way to feel like you actually went out without a lot of planning.

Learn more

Photo by Karthik Balakrishnan on Unsplash

Get Your Game on at Around the Table Boardgame Pub

Don’t miss out this lively destination in Lynnwood for families and friends with tons of board games on site that you can play together — from classics to new favorites. Enjoy ice cream, treats and a library of games to play.

While the regular calendar lists tabletop‑gaming events, prereleases and league nights, the core appeal is that you can drop in any day to choose from hundreds of games and play at your pace, making it a great hangout for kids, teens and adults alike. It is easy to organize casual meet‑ups (like board game afternoons), and the friendly staff can help you find games that suit your group.

Learn more

Public Swim Sessions at Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Edmonds Pools

Schedules vary, see pool sites for details

Open swim sessions generally charge a fee of less than $10 per person.

We’re lucky to live in a region with multiple indoor or outdoor heated pools to help us get some recreation in during the dark, rainy months. My family has a membership to the Lynnwood Rec Center and we love attending the open swim sessions for a fun, budget-friendly outing.

Lynnwood Rec Center Pool: Multiple open swim and rec swim sessions happen each week at this pool, featuring a recreation pool with two water slides, a lazy river, a water playground and spray features, a family and more! See the pool schedule and register ahead to reserve your spot.

Multiple open swim and rec swim sessions happen each week at this pool, featuring a recreation pool with two water slides, a lazy river, a water playground and spray features, a family and more! See the pool schedule and register ahead to reserve your spot. Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion Pool: Warm water, a lazy river, a sauna and more. What’s not to love? See the full schedule to plan your visit.

Warm water, a lazy river, a sauna and more. What’s not to love? See the full schedule to plan your visit. Yost Pool in Edmonds: Yost has limited open swim sessions during this season, but makes for fun outside option for people who want to experience a heated pool outdoors. See the full schedule to plan a visit.



Beginner Skate Lessons at Lynnwood Bowl & Skate

Lessons on Saturdays, 11 a.m.-noon and drop-in sessions Sundays from 11 a.m.-noon

6210 200th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.

Sign up for weekly lessons for kids and adults. Lessons include a 30‑minute instruction period followed by 30 minutes of practice, taught by national‑level coach Ezra Thompson. Learn skills like balance, stopping, and forward and backward skating, with more advanced skills offered in a Level 2 course.

A four-week session costs $120, including open skate time, and there’s also a Sunday drop-in option for $30 that includes a practice session.

Learn more

Public Skate Sessions at Lynnwood Ice Center

19803 68th Ave. W. in Lynnwood



Whether your family loves skating, hockey or just trying something new, the Lynnwood Ice Center has something for everyone — from open skate sessions to stick-and-puck sessions and even “theater on ice.” It’s a safe and welcoming spot for all ages to enjoy some time on the rink.

Seattle Skating Club offers skate lessons for people ages 3.5 and older and of varying skill levels. Explore their lessons schedule and sign up for future sessions.

Note that all visitors must pay ahead through their digital system. See the full calendar to find a session that work for your schedule this week.

Learn more

Resources for Families

Snohomish County Resource List

Not sure which resources you need? This list can help you see the options. The Snohomish County Community Resource List provides contact information for over 300 local services, including emergency assistance, legal aid, youth and family support, mental health resources, financial help and immigration services.

Learn more

<br />

211 North Sound – Snohomish County Resource Line

Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Call: 211

Text: 211WAOD to 898211

211 North Sound connects residents of Snohomish, Island, San Juan, Skagit and Whatcom counties to a comprehensive range of community services. Trained specialists provide free, confidential assistance in over 140 languages, offering referrals for housing, food, health care, child care, crisis support and more.

In Snohomish County, 211 also supports initiatives like the Homeless Coordinated Entry and Emergency Rental Assistance programs. For specialized support, including assistance for individuals with traumatic brain injuries, call 211 and follow the prompts for TBI services.

Learn more

Family Support through Edmonds School District

The Edmonds School District offers a dedicated Family Support Resource Line to assist families in need. You can reach them at 425-431-1454 or via email at familysupport@edmonds.wednet.edu. Family Resource Advocates are available to provide holistic support and help families access community resources. For even more information, visit the district’s Family Support page.

Learn more



Snohomish County Human Services

Snohomish County Human Services offers a wide range of programs to help families in our region meet basic needs and support overall well-being. Services include early childhood programs like Early Head Start and ECEAP, family support resources for caregivers, behavioral health counseling and 24/7 crisis services, housing and energy assistance through the Community Action Partnership, and specialized support for veterans and their families. Learn more online about how to access these services to get help with food, housing, mental health and other essential needs.

Learn more

Edmonds Human Services — Resources for Edmonds Residents

Edmonds Human Services is a helpful resource for any Edmonds resident facing financial, mental health, housing or other personal challenges. With a range of supports — from food and housing aid to college student services, veteran and senior help, suicide prevention (including 988 lifeline access), and more — this department connects people to local and county resources tailored to improve quality of life

Learn more

Local Food Banks

Families in need can turn to several neighborhood food banks for weekly groceries and fresh produce. Each serves residents in its surrounding area, with easy pickup times and volunteer support:

Edmonds Food Bank

Lynnwood Food Bank

Mountlake Terrace Food Bank

Mukilteo Food Bank

Domestic Violence Resources

For families experiencing domestic violence, several local organizations offer confidential support and emergency shelter services:

DVS-SnoCo provides a 24/7 crisis line at 425-252-2873, offering emergency shelter, legal advocacy, safety planning, and support for individuals and families affected by intimate partner violence.

YWCA Pathways for Women

Located in Lynnwood, this 45-day emergency shelter offers safe housing and resources for women and families experiencing homelessness, including those fleeing domestic violence.

Located in Lynnwood, this 45-day emergency shelter offers safe housing and resources for women and families experiencing homelessness, including those fleeing domestic violence. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911. For confidential support, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Youth Ride Public Transit Free!

Kids and teens 18 and under can ride buses, ferry, and light rail for free — no pass required. Want tap-and-go convenience? Get a free Youth ORCA card online or at the Ride Store.

Learn more

Share the fun!

Wherever your adventures take you, I hope this roundup helps you find fun, affordable, and meaningful ways to connect and enjoy the season. Have an event or suggestion? Want to share your reels from a recent outing to be featured here? I’d love to hear from you. Comment below to get in touch. Don’t forget to check back every Monday for fresh ideas.

Rory Graves is a local writer, editor and parent of three teens who loves helping families find fun, meaningful ways to connect with their community. She covers family-friendly events, local resources, and creative outings around South Snohomish County. When she’s not exploring the region, you can find her cheering at one of her kids’ games, thrifting or curled up with a good book and some tea.