Sponsor spotlight: An introduction to animal massage therapy — Your pet can’t tell you it hurts with words

I used to think I knew my dog’s body language pretty well. I noticed the different tail wags, the uncertainty of her side eye, the subtle ear shifts that meant she could hear the UPS truck three blocks away. But there was one thing I completely missed: skin jumping.

You know that subtle skin jump when you touch a certain spot? I always thought maybe I startled her or it was a ticklish sensation. It wasn’t until I started studying animal massage therapy that I learned the truth — that twitch is often a sign of discomfort, tension or pain living in the fascia and just under the skin.

Animals Are Pros at Hiding Pain

Here’s the thing about our animals: They’re hardwired to hide discomfort. In the wild, showing weakness can make an animal vulnerable, so they have evolved to mask pain incredibly well. By the time a dog is limping or a cat is crying, the root cause has usually been developing over time, sometimes even years.

How I Got Here

My name is Kristin, and I’m the owner of Standing Strong Animal Massage. I serve animals in South Snohomish and North King counties. Three years ago, I didn’t know massage therapy was even a thing for animals. My mind initially jumped to the idea of spa day. I quickly learned the truth: Animal massage isn’t about luxury. It’s about healing.

I’ve had strong intuitive abilities since I was a kid and I’m really good at reading subtle cues. When I discovered animal massage therapy was an actual profession, the idea of helping vulnerable beings without a voice really grabbed my soul. It brings together everything that comes naturally to me in a way that is meaningful and powerful.

This work is a gift. I get to witness animals becoming more of who they are (or more of who they used to be), moving more freely, breathing easier with the ability to truly relax and finding relief from pain they’ve been carrying silently.

Most of my clients are dogs, though I’ve also worked with cats and even a couple of bunnies. As a licensed and insured mobile animal massage therapist, I come to your home where your animal is most comfortable.

What Animal Massage Does

Animal massage is therapeutic bodywork that addresses real physical and emotional issues. It can help with:

Chronic pain and stiffness

Muscle tension and compensation patterns (when an animal favors one leg, other parts of the body overwork to compensate)

Recovery from injury or surgery

Anxiety and nervous system regulation

Improved circulation and flexibility

Identifying areas of tension or restricted movement before they develop into something bigger

One common misconception: Massage is only for animals who are already struggling. But preventative care matters too — even young, active dogs benefit from bodywork.

While massage therapy offers remarkable benefits, it does not replace veterinary care. If your pet has a medical condition, please consult with your veterinarian before scheduling.

Is Massage Right for Your Pet

If you’ve ever wondered whether your dog or cat might be carrying discomfort you can’t see, or if you’re curious about how massage therapy could support your animal’s health and wellbeing, let’s talk. You can learn more and even schedule a call on my website standingstrongmassage.com or call directly at 425-561-9156. Because every animal deserves to move through life with comfort, ease and the support they need — even when they can’t ask for it themselves.