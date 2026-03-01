Sponsor spotlight: Edmonds Center for the Arts presents Impro Theatre’s Jane Austen Unscripted

Calling all improv fans!

Get ready for a night filled with spontaneous wit, swooning romance, and delightfully scandalous surprises in a Regency romp where no two performances are ever the same.

Edmonds Center for the Arts is delighted to welcome the world-famous Impro Theatre to the heart of Edmonds onMarch 28 for a night of unscripted hilarity and unplanned surprises! Experience Jane Austen like never before when this troupe takes on the classic tales you know and love with their signature wit and impish plot twists. No two performances are alike, so you have the opportunity to witness their creative retelling in real time as it unravels!

Impro Theatre and School is a non-profit theatre company that aspires to change the world through joyful artistic engagement by performing, teaching, and expanding storytelling through unscripted theatre. For more than 35 years, Impro Theatre has been constructing fully improvised plays inspired by the works of influential genres, playwrights, and authors. Its performers and faculty are professional actors, writers, and directors with decades of experience in theatre, television, film, and improv who research, study, and rehearse each new author or genre for months, learning everything there is to know about it before taking the stage. They combine verbal dexterity and robust physicality to bring character and story to life in an instant, making each Impro Theatre performance unique and unlike any other theatrical experience.

This performance features a FREE pre-show talk beginning at 6:00PM.

ECA asks that you kindly register by adding the pre-show talk to your cart at checkout if you wish to attend.

In connection with this performance, and in addition to the pre-show talk, ECA is pleased to offer a selection of FREE events that are open to the community.

JANE AUSTEN COSTUME WORKSHOP SERIES

MARCH 14 | MARCH 21 | MARCH 28

Step into the world of Jane Austen with two immersive, educational workshops and a charming Mini Soirée, all leading up to the performance of Impro Theatre’s Jane Austen Unscripted.

Presented in collaboration Costumers of Color and the Washington Regency Society, the workshops are designed to introduce you to Regency-era fashion, crafts and social pastimes.

• Workshop 1: Bridgerton on a Budget

Saturday, March 14 | 10:00 AM–12:00 PM

• Workshop 2: Games Galore!

Saturday, March 21 | 10:00 AM–12:00 PM

• Workshop 3: Costumers of Color Mini Soirée

Saturday, March 28 3:30-5:00 PM

INTRO TO IMPROV WITH IMPRO THEATRE

MARCH 28 | 1:00PM

Discover the joy of spontaneous improv in a free two-hour workshop led by Impro Theatre before their performance of Jane Austen Unscripted. This interactive class offers participants a rare opportunity to work directly with the same performers you will see on stage later that evening, gaining insight into the creative process behind fully improvised, long-form theatre. This workshop is open to adults (18+), with 15 active participants on stage and 80 observers in the audience. Those observing the class in the audience will have the opportunity to partake in a Q&A session after the session is over.

You can learn more about these free community events and get tickets to the main performance of Impro Theatre’s Jane Austen Unscripted at ec4arts.org!

Looking for more spring entertainment?

Visit ec4arts.org to find more performances and community events, such as The Coast To Coast Tour, Sierra Hull and more!

Explore ECA’s full lineup of entertainment on our website, or connect with us by visiting, calling, or emailing the ECA Box Office. Located at 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds, the box office is open noon–5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday (closed Wednesday), with extended hours on performance nights. Reach us at boxoffice@ec4arts.org or 425-275-9595. Discounts are available at all ECA-presented shows for seniors, students, and military members.

