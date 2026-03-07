Sponsor spotlight: Edmonds Driftwood Players presents political comedy, ‘The Outsider’

You’re invited to attend the Edmonds Driftwood Players’ non-partisan political comedy, The Outsider by Paul Slade Smith. On stage now at the Wade James Theatre through March 22, 2026.

As crazy as the world is right now, The Outsider is the perfect excuse we all need to laugh these days.

You’ll meet Ned Newley, the timid number-cruncher who unexpectedly becomes Governor after a political scandal, forcing a team to assemble and scramble to make him a viable candidate…But what if being the “worst” candidate is actually the key to winning? Or will their efforts hilariously implode like a spectacular fireworks show? This hilarious non-partisan comedy makes fun of politics and the absurdity of campaigning while celebrating democracy and value of public service.

WHEN: Feb. 27-March 22, 2026 – Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. (15 total performances).

WHERE: Wade James Theatre, 950 Main St., Edmonds.

TICKETS: $31 General Adults (ages 19-59); $28 Youth/Senior/Military. Available online at www.edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org or by phone at 425-774-9600. Discounted tickets for groups of 10+ people are also available. Use discount code CANDIDATE to save 10%.