Sponsor spotlight: Your best bet for bridal jewelry

Find Deals on Wedding Bands and More at Cline Jewelers’ March Bridal Sale

When it comes to bridal jewelry, engagement rings tend to get the most attention. And that makes sense – they’re designed to be spectacular, after all. But planning a wedding involves more than just engagement rings. Brides and their bridal parties need additional jewelry to help them accessorize for the big day, and of course, brides and grooms need wedding bands, too.

We caught up with our friends at Edmonds’ own Cline Jewelers to chat about the additional jewelry you may need to help your wedding sparkle.

Wedding Bands

Obviously, both the bride and groom need wedding bands to complete the ceremony. Wedding bands have been a tradition since Ancient Egypt, when brides and grooms exchanged rings made from braided reeds, hemp or leather. Today, of course, the soon-to-be married have many impressive options to choose from.

“As with engagement rings, platinum and gold are the most common metals for wedding bands,” says Cline Jewelers store owner Andy Cline. Alternative wedding bands are another option. These are typically made from durable metals like titanium, tungsten, cobalt or stainless steel, but can also be made from silicone or unconventional materials like wood.

From March 26-28, at Cline Jewelers’ bridal event, you can get a free alternative wedding band if you purchase a traditional gold or platinum band. “Some people like to keep one of each around — a traditional band for more formal events and an alternative band for day-to-day life,” says Cline.

And of course, we can’t forget about ladies’ bands! There’s an incredible range of styles, from diamond infinity bands with beautiful diamonds studded all around the band to nesting bands that contour to the curves of the engagement ring center stone.

“And if you’re already married, a lot of people choose to give additional bands as gifts for things like anniversaries or other big milestone celebrations,” Cline adds.

Bridal Jewelry

Your engagement ring won’t be the only thing that shines on your wedding day. No wedding ensemble is complete without beautiful accessories. Necklaces, bracelets and earrings elevate even the most elegant wedding dress.

“If there’s any day you deserve to go all out, it’s your wedding day,” says Andy Cline. “Pearls and diamonds are especially popular options, but some brides like to stand out with a pop of color, too.”

A simple, effortless and always stunning option for any bride is a pair of diamond stud earrings. Classic and radiant, even the smallest diamond stud earrings sparkle brilliantly and raise a bride’s beauty to a whole new level. At the Cline Jewelers bridal event, you can get a pair of free 2ctw lab diamond studs with a kept appointment and qualifying purchase.

Bridal Party Gifts

The bridal party has a huge role to play in any wedding. They help shower the bride with love and support, organize the festivities and ceremonies, and keep the bride sane during a hectic time. They deserve to be celebrated, too!

Lots of brides choose to give their bridal party gifts as a way of thanking them for their care and hard work throughout the wedding process. “Jewelry is a really standout bridal party gift,” says Andy Cline. “It lasts forever, and holds really special memories for everyone involved in the wedding.”

Some bridal parties are pretty big –- but there’s plenty of affordable bridal jewelry so that you can adorn all your friends in sparkle without breaking the bank. Plus, at Cline’s bridal event from March 26-28, you can get 25% off bridal party gifts to cut those costs even more.

Find All The Bridal Jewelry You Need at Cline Jewelers from March 26-28

This March, experience an exclusive bridal jewelry event at Cline Jewelers. Shop wedding bands, engagement rings and more, and get great deals on jewelry beyond the engagement ring. From March 26-28, get a free alternative wedding band with the purchase of a gold or platinum band, and 25% off jewelry gifts for your bridal party. Plus, book an appointment in advance to unlock extra deals, including a pair of 2ctw lab diamond studs with a qualifying purchase. The entire Cline Jewelers team hopes to see you there!