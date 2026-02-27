Sponsorships now open for 2026 Edmonds Arts Festival

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Edmonds Arts Festival organizers are inviting businesses and individual supporters to become 2026 Sponsors, helping sustain one of the region’s most enduring cultural traditions.

Celebrating its 69th year overlooking Puget Sound, this year’s Edmonds Arts Festival will run from June 19–21, filling the Frances Anderson Center and Civic Center Playfields with art, music and community spirit.

Organizers note that the Edmonds Arts Festival has long been part of the fabric of this city.

It’s live music drifting toward the water.

It’s children seeing their artwork displayed with pride.

It’s artists and collectors connecting face-to-face.

It’s a community gathering in Washington’s first designated Creative District.

Each year the Festival features:

More than 160 juried artists showcasing fine art and artisan crafts

Over 400 juried works exhibited in the Festival Gallery

1,000-plus K–12 student artworks from the Edmonds School District

Free live entertainment throughout the weekend

Tens of thousands of attendees from across the greater Seattle region

Produced entirely by volunteers, the Festival is the primary fundraiser for the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation, a nonprofit organization that awards more than $80,000 annually in scholarships and grants and has contributed over $1 million to public art and cultural initiatives.

Here the sponsorship opportunities, according to a news release:

Gallery Awards Sponsorships: Honor artistic excellence — or someone who loved it.

Gallery Awards Sponsors fund the cash awards presented to outstanding artists in the Festival’s Juried Art Gallery, recognizing achievement across multiple categories of fine art and craft.

Your sponsorship:

Funds awards presented directly to winning artists.

Places your name — or the name of someone you wish to honor — beside your sponsored award category in the Festival Gallery.

Includes recognition in the official Festival brochure.

Includes recognition on the Festival website.

For many supporters, a Gallery Award Sponsorship is also a meaningful way to celebrate or remember someone who cherished the arts. Sponsors may choose to dedicate an award:

In memory of a loved one

In honor of an artist, teacher, or mentor

In recognition of a family member’s passion for creativity

A memorial or honorary award creates a visible and lasting tribute — connecting a loved one’s name with artistic achievement and community celebration.

Gallery Awards Sponsorships start at $100 and provide a personal, heartfelt way to sustain the arts while honoring a meaningful legacy.

Select your Gallery Award Sponsorship here.

Festival Sponsorships – Maximize visibility. Strengthen community impact.

For businesses seeking meaningful brand exposure and direct access to engaged, arts-minded consumers, a Festival Sponsorship offers strategic visibility across one of the region’s largest and longest-running cultural events. The Edmonds Arts Festival attracts tens of thousands of attendees from throughout Puget Sound and the greater Seattle region — including collectors, families, professionals, and community leaders. A Festival Sponsorship positions your organization in front of a high-value audience while reinforcing your brand as a community leader.

Marketing Reach Includes:

Pre-event promotion through print, digital, social media, and email campaigns

Recognition in the official Festival program

Logo placement and backlink visibility on the Festival website

Exclusive on-site signage and public acknowledgment during the event (at select levels)

Business Benefits

Align your brand with a trusted 69-year cultural institution

Increase local brand recognition and goodwill

Reach arts patrons with demonstrated purchasing power

Demonstrate authentic corporate social responsibility

Differentiate your business in a competitive marketplace

Sponsorship levels start at $500, offering scalable options for small businesses, regional firms, and major corporate partners. Learn more about Festival sponsorship opportunities here.



For sponsorship information, contact Beth Sanger at 206-327-4045 or sponsorship@edmondsartsfestival.com.