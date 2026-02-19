Tap to Pay launches across Puget Sound transit systems Feb. 23

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Beginning Feb. 23, ORCA will introduce a new Tap to Pay feature allowing riders to use contactless credit and debit cards and digital wallets to pay fares on most transit systems across the Puget Sound region.

Riders will be able to tap contactless Visa, Mastercard, Discover or American Express cards, as well as digital wallets such as Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay, at ORCA card readers to ride. The option is designed to expand access to public transportation and simplify travel for both daily riders and visitors.

The launch comes as Seattle and the Puget Sound region prepare to host several major events in 2026, with an influx of international visitors expected, according to a news release.

“The addition of Tap to Pay is a major milestone for transit in King County,” King County Executive Girmay Zahilay said. “It brings our system into the modern era and makes everyday trips more convenient for riders while opening the door for more people to choose transit.”

“Making transit an easier choice is fundamental to everything we do at Sound Transit,” Sound Transit CEO Dow Constantine said. “Adding Tap to Pay as a fare option increases rider convenience and helps occasional riders get on board.”

Christina O’Claire, ORCA Joint Board chair and King County Metro mobility division director, said the feature removes barriers for visitors by allowing them to use the payment methods they already carry.

For information on how Tap to Pay works, visit the Orca Card website.