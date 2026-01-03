Teen Talk: Youth advocating for change

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

I started writing the Teen Talk column at the end of 2024 with the goal of featuring teens who are making a positive impact on our community. It serves as a reminder that positive stories exist all around us, even when negative headlines tend to be the loudest.

Monday, Jan. 19, is Martin Luther King Jr (MLK) day. It’s also an opportunity for reflection, dreaming and taking action.

“All mankind is tied together, all life is interrelated, and we are all caught in an unescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly affects all indirectly. For some strange reason I can never be what I ought to be until you are what you ought to be.” – MLK Jr. at a Commencement Speech at Oberlin College, 1965

The quote from MLK is as relevant today as it was in 1965 when it was first delivered. People are connected, and it is in our own self-interest to strengthen everyone in our community. That’s true whether you identify as a Democrat, a Republican or an independent. It starts with listening. Political affiliation doesn’t change the fact that we all deserve dignity.

Our news and social media feeds seem to bring out the worst in people. In fact, the “political divide” feels like it’s getting bigger with each passing day. Political name-calling and bickering seem to be effective strategies for getting votes, but from the perspective of a teen, it doesn’t seem to solve real world problems or build community. They are counterproductive. As far as I can tell…

We still have threats of war.

We still have school/community shootings.

We still have violence on our streets.

We still have people feeling marginalized and isolated.

We still have people unhoused that don’t want to be unhoused.

We still have people in our community who are hungry.

Does anyone want these problems to keep existing? Probably not. But fixing them isn’t simple. While it’s easy to blame one political party, a lot of teens notice hypocrisy on all sides. One of the most frustrating things is hearing big promises and strong words, then seeing actions that don’t match. And nowhere does that disconnect show up more clearly than in politics.

Many young people avoid anything that resembles political involvement, which is completely understandable. Other teens are leaning in, learning more and expressing their views, hoping to make a difference.

Mira Jyoti is a sophomore at Edmonds-Woodway High School and leads the school’s political activism club. Jyoti first became interested in advocacy after learning about late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (RBG). She sees RBG’s life as a major influence, saying the legal trailblazer “has shaped the idea of how I want my future to look.”

Jyoti has noticed an increase in misinformation, which she believes results in political tension. She notes that this tension often stems from “people not having factual information, a reliable source or just being fed propaganda.” To inform younger generations and hopefully prevent them from falling into the same confusing cycle, Jyoti created the Political Activism Club (PAC) at her school.

PAC strives to inform youth and educate them about politics. “We want to be an open space for students and all teenagers to feel safe sharing their beliefs, and we want them to speak their minds without facing disrespect or being told they are wrong. As most high schoolers this year will be voting in the next election, it’s important that we know what we’re voting for and how our government works,” Jyoti said.

The club discusses numerous topics, ranging from the different effects of AI to violence due to propaganda. They don’t shy away from controversy and instead create a space where people can be heard. For example, immigration and deportation is a very controversial topic and high school students approach it from different perspectives. “One member was very set on the idea that ICE should be kept in place as it is, so that criminals don’t illegally stay in the country, while another member disagreed, saying ICE was not allowing for due process and was splitting families apart,” Jyoti said.

PAC is a relatively new club, and club members hope to communicate with students not only in Edmonds, but around Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. Jyoti says they are trying to find a way to get even more students involved. PAC is planning on participating in protests around Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood. They also plan to “interview protesters and get into depth about what they are fighting for and what they believe needs to change,” Jyoti said.

Jyoti’s drive to make an impact and the shared goals of PAC are a good example of respectfully acknowledging differences. People are great at seeing what they don’t like and sharing what they want changed but not many are willing to take action. Rather than complain and critique others and the way our society operates, why not actively pursue solutions that can lead to a better future for our world?

Interviews and political updates will be posted on PAC’s Instagram. Follow them @ewhspac for more updates and/or to partner with them on local involvement and advocacy.

At the end of the day, the “great political divide” doesn’t appear to be helping to solve problems or bringing us together. Like it or not, we’re all connected in some way. Knocking down an individual or group of people only weakens the entire community; instead, we should build each other up. We have an opportunity to listen to people’s stories and learn why they feel the way they do.

Amelie LaPorte-Manahan is grateful to live in Edmonds. She is a junior at Seattle Prep High School where she is a part of the journalism club and Black Student Union. Amelie has also played varsity basketball and is currently playing on the varsity flag football and softball teams.