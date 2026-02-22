Tickets now on sale for May 2 Edmonds Laugh-a-thon comedy show

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Edmonds Laugh-a-thon, a comedy show fundraiser benefiting the WISH Fund and other Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Foundation programs, returns Saturday, May 2.

The show begins at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7:30 p.m.) at the Old Edmonds Opera House (Masonic Lodge), 515 Dayton St., Edmonds.

Host Vince Valenzuela returns to lead the audience through five comedy acts featuring himself and fellow accomplished comedians: Traci Tergeson, Tyler Boeh, Taylor Clark and Tim Kelleher. General admission is $40 online and $45 at the door. VIP tickets are available for $60 each; they include VIP seating and a meet-and-greet with the comedians before the show at 7 p.m. This is a age 21-plus show. Learn more at www.edmondschamberfoundation.org/laughathon.

The Edmonds Chamber created the WISH (When Inconvenient Stuff Happens) Fund to help businesses get back on their feet faster after a small disaster. This program is intended to assist in recovery when an incident is not covered by insurance, or a business is under-insured. The Edmonds Chamber Foundation also offers financial assistance to the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce for production of their free community events.

Sponsorships of Edmonds Laugh-a-thon are still available, ranging from $250 up to a $2,500 title sponsorship. Contact Lillyan Hendershot for more information: lilly@thebrandingiron.us.

Get tickets here.

The Edmonds Chamber Foundation thanks its 2026 Laughathon Sponsors:

Gallaghers

The Branding Iron

Best Western Plus

Salish Insurance Strategies

Feed Me Hospitality and Restaurant Group

Forward Principles

Juliana R Van Buskirk with Edward Jones

Leigh Buchan Harvey with Windermere Real Estate