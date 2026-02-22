Tickets now on sale for May 2 Edmonds Laugh-a-thon comedy show

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!
Edmonds Laugh-a-thon, a comedy show fundraiser benefiting the WISH Fund and other Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Foundation programs, returns Saturday, May 2.
The show begins at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7:30 p.m.) at the Old Edmonds Opera House (Masonic Lodge), 515 Dayton St., Edmonds.
Host Vince Valenzuela returns to lead the audience through five comedy acts featuring himself and fellow accomplished comedians: Traci Tergeson, Tyler Boeh, Taylor Clark and Tim Kelleher. General admission is $40 online and $45 at the door. VIP tickets are available for $60 each; they include VIP seating and a meet-and-greet with the comedians before the show at 7 p.m. This is a age 21-plus show. Learn more at www.edmondschamberfoundation.org/laughathon.
The Edmonds Chamber created the WISH (When Inconvenient Stuff Happens) Fund to help businesses get back on their feet faster after a small disaster. This program is intended to assist in recovery when an incident is not covered by insurance, or a business is under-insured. The Edmonds Chamber Foundation also offers financial assistance to the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce for production of their free community events.
Sponsorships of Edmonds Laugh-a-thon are still available, ranging from $250 up to a $2,500 title sponsorship. Contact Lillyan Hendershot for more information: lilly@thebrandingiron.us.
Get tickets here.
The Edmonds Chamber Foundation thanks its 2026 Laughathon Sponsors:
Gallaghers
The Branding Iron
Best Western Plus
Salish Insurance Strategies
Feed Me Hospitality and Restaurant Group
Forward Principles
Juliana R Van Buskirk with Edward Jones
Leigh Buchan Harvey with Windermere Real Estate
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.