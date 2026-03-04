Washington Kids’ “Out of Jeopardy” fundraiser goes virtual to maximize support for local families

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Washington Kids in Transition will host its annual Out of Jeopardy fundraiser in a new virtual format this year, inviting the community to join online and at local watch parties to support students and families in need in the Edmonds School District.

Washington Kids provides critical support to families facing housing instability, including emergency food assistance, diapers and rental and utility support so children can remain stable and focused on school. The nonprofit has chosen to move its annual event online this year to reduce overhead and allow its small staff to remain focused on helping families during a period of increased need.

“Since October, the number of requests we’ve received from families needing help has skyrocketed,” Washington Kids Executive Director Kim Gorney said. “With a staff of just two people fulfilling requests, we made the decision to pivot Out of Jeopardy to a virtual event so we can keep our focus where it belongs: on helping kids stay in school and families stay housed.”

Community members can participate in several ways:

Bid in the online auction March 17-21

The online auction will feature great items generously donated by local businesses. Every bid automatically enters participants into a drawing for a $500 Costco gift card. Watch the livestream event on March 21 at 6:30 p.m.

The one-hour virtual program will be emceed by Richard Taylor and will include the drawing for the Costco gift card, guest speakers and opportunities for viewers to contribute directly to Washington Kids’ programs. Attend a community watch party on March 21

Gather with neighbors and friends at two local venues hosting watch parties for the livestream event:

Brigid’s Bottleshop is turning their shop into a watch party featuring food and treats for attendees. Plan to arrive early to grab a seat and a pint.

Graphite Art Center will host a watch party co-sponsored by MIXD by Martino and Reece Homes, featuring snacks, a signature mocktail and a photo booth to commemorate the evening. Doors will open at 5:45 p.m., and the event runs until 8 p.m.

These family-friendly and free gatherings offer a chance to socialize before and after the livestream while supporting a meaningful cause.

More information and registration for the online auction can be found at: https://OutofJeopardy2026.auctria.events

Watch the livestream on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/@WashingtonKidsOfficial