Washington West African Center rolls out red carpet for fundraising gala

The Lynnwood-based Washington West African Center (WAWAC) hosted its second annual red carpet fundraising gala Saturday night in Everett. With more than 150 guests in attendance, the gala offered a traditional West African dinner, a variety of live music performances, speakers and a live auction.

The event’s keynote speaker was Muhammad Zahid Chaudhry, a Seattle resident and U.S. military veteran who was detained at the Northwest ICE Processing Center for four months in 2025. Read more about Chaudhry in this South Seattle Emerald story here.

According to WAWAC Executive Director and founder Pa Ousam Joof, the money raised during the live and silent auctions Saturday will be used to fund the center’s community aid and support resources. Joof described WAWAC as a one-stop shop for culturally relevant support services for Snohomish County’s West African community. WAWAC provides food and housing support, legal aid, after-school and children’s services, and English as a Second Language (ESL) programs to the approximately 20,000 West African immigrants residing in Washington state.

“Our mission is to connect West Africans in Washington with resources and bridge the gap between us and the wider community,” Joof said. “This event right here fulfills the second mandate of our mission, which is bridging the gap between us and the wider community but also helping us to raise some money. ”





