City-wide branding open house set for Feb. 11 at Mountlake Terrace City Hall

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

The City of Mountlake Terrace will host a City-Wide Branding Open House from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 11, at City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., inviting community members to help shape the city’s future identity.

“As MLT embraces new opportunities and thoughtful growth, public input will directly influence how the City tells stories and embraces new neighbors and businesses, while maintaining the authentic, welcoming character that makes our community special,” according to the City’ press release.

City staff and consultants will share results from a recent public survey focused on branding, growth and identity. Residents are encouraged to drop in at any time during the event to learn more about the findings and contribute their perspectives.

The hands-on workshop will feature interactive stations where participants can explore early brand concepts, review messaging directions and visual inspiration, and examine ideas for how the city’s brand could appear in public spaces, signage and community materials. Attendees will also have opportunities to provide feedback on what resonates and what may be missing.

The event is open to all community members. Parking is free, and light refreshments will be provided. While drop-ins are welcome, residents are encouraged to RSVP through the City’s Facebook event page.