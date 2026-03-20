Introducing our News Partners page

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In addition to the work of our online news partner Se Habla Media, the My Neighborhood News Group is now featuring stories from three Shoreline-based online publications: The Osprey, The Interurban Canopy and Shoreline Area News.
You can find selected stories from these publications on our News Partners Page. They join our Spanish-language news partner, Se Habla Media, which provides daily newscasts and weekly podcasts with English subtitles.
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