LETI to offer free vaccinations and family health services Feb. 21 in Lynnwood

The Latino Educational Training Institute (LETI) will host a free family health services event Saturday, Feb. 21, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 21 at 3717 196th St. SW, Lynnwood, providing vaccinations, health screenings and community resources for children and adults.
Families who participate in vaccinations and health screenings will be eligible to receive a $50 food gift card. Availability is limited to the first 44 families who register and participate with one card provided per family.
Vaccinations will be available for children and youth ages 6 months to 18 years, including school-required immunizations, COVID-19 and flu vaccines and protection against HPV, MMR, varicella, polio, hepatitis and more.
Uninsured adults may receive COVID-19, flu and Tdap vaccines.
LETI will also offer free blood pressure checks, glucose testing, weight and BMI assessments, nutrition education, consultations with a nutritionist and access to community resources.
The event is open to the public and designed to support the health and well-being of the whole family.
