Lynnwood Heroes Café retires 275 flags in special ceremony at Beck’s Crematory

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Lynnwood Heroes’ Café recently held a ceremony to retire 275 used American flags at the Beck’s Funeral Home and Cremation Services crematory in Mountlake Terrace.

Representing Heroes’ Café was Executive Director Gary Walderman. Also on hand to assist were Dan Mullene, commander, and Dick Thomas, post sergeant at arms of Edmonds American Legion Post 66. Walderman is also a member of the Post, serving as its vice commander.

Assisting from Beck’s was Noah Ober, funeral director/crematory operator. The ceremony included the folding of the flags, a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, an explanation of the meaning of the various parts of the flag, and a prayer over the flags prior to them being consumed in the crematory.

The flags were collected by Heroes’ Café and the American Legion Post during the past several months. The organizations collect the flags as part of their commitment to the community as veteran support organizations.

“We thank Beck’s for partnering with us to help with this flag retirement,” Walderman said. “Their support of our veteran organizations is greatly appreciated, and we look forward to working with them in the future.”

All the flags were from people who had given them respect for their disposal. Heroes’ Café accepts used flags at their monthly meetings, held on the fourth Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Life Church, located at 6519 188th St. S.W., Lynnwood. Heroes’ Café offers veterans an opportunity to gather for fellowship over a shared lunch and offers resources to assist them.

American Legion Post 66 also provides a bin where used flags can be dropped off. It is in front of the Old Edmonds Opera House and Masonic Center, located at 515 Dayton St. in Edmonds.

According to the United States Flag Code, when a flag is worn out or no longer a fitting symbol to display, it should be retired in a dignified way, preferably burned and buried.

Prior to disposal, the flags were folded in accordance with the traditional triangle manner by post members. Folding the U.S. flag is a ceremonial act with specific symbolic meanings for each of the 13 folds, which represent the original colonies, the sacrifices of veterans, and the nation’s values.

The final triangular shape, resembling a cocked hat, honors the soldiers who fought for the nation’s freedom, while the stars-up position represents the national motto, “In God We Trust.”