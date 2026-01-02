Friday, January 2, 2026
HomeGovernmentCity GovernmentRec Pavilion pool closed due to unexpected maintenance issue
City Government

Rec Pavilion pool closed due to unexpected maintenance issue

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today?

Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!
The swimming pool at the Rec Pavilion. (Photo by Nick Ng)

Due to an unexpected maintenance issue, the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion pool is  closed until early next week, the City of Mountlake Terrace said in a notice issued Friday, Jan. 2.

Residents are asked to either follow the City Facebook page and the Recreation Facebook page for the latest information; or call 425-776-9173 for updates.

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Events Calendar

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My MLT News

Website by Web Publisher PRO