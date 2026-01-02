Rec Pavilion pool closed due to unexpected maintenance issue

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Due to an unexpected maintenance issue, the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion pool is closed until early next week, the City of Mountlake Terrace said in a notice issued Friday, Jan. 2.

Residents are asked to either follow the City Facebook page and the Recreation Facebook page for the latest information; or call 425-776-9173 for updates.