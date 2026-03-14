Saturday, March 14, 2026
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Scene in Mountlake Terrace: What a turnaround

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Friday, it was snow. Saturday, the day began with snow but by afternoon, it was back to warmer weather — complete with a rabbit. (Photo by RJ Perna)
Mountlake Terrace was among several local communities that received a bit of unexpected snow Friday morning. (Photo by RJ Perna)

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