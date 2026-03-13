Sponsor spotlight: Plumbing tips for the coming spring

Spring is the ideal time to inspect and maintain your plumbing system after the stress of winter. Freezing temperatures can weaken pipes, loosen fittings, and cause hidden leaks that become noticeable once temperatures rise. A quick seasonal check can help prevent costly repairs and water damage.

Check for Leaks

Inspect under sinks, around toilets, and near appliances such as washing machines and dishwashers. Look for:

Water stains or damp cabinets

Mold or musty smells

Unusual increases in your water bill

Even small leaks can waste significant water and cause long-term damage.

Inspect Outdoor Plumbing

Outdoor pipes and faucets are vulnerable to winter freezing. In spring:

Test outdoor faucets for leaks

Check garden hoses for cracks

Turn on sprinkler or irrigation systems slowly to identify damaged lines

Clear and Maintain Drains

Kitchen and bathroom drains can accumulate grease, soap, and debris over winter. Prevent clogs by:

Flushing drains with hot water

Using baking soda and vinegar to break down buildup

Installing drain screens to catch debris

Check the Water Heater

Inspect the water heater for rust, leaks or unusual noises. Flushing the tank can remove sediment buildup and improve efficiency. If the unit is over 10 years old, consider a professional inspection.

Test the Sump Pump

Spring rain and melting snow can increase basement flooding risk. Test the sump pump by pouring water into the sump pit to ensure it activates and drains properly.

Schedule a Professional Inspection

If you notice persistent leaks, low water pressure, sewer odors or frequent clogs, contact a licensed plumber for a full inspection.

Quick Spring Plumbing Checklist

Inspect pipes and fixtures for leaks

Test outdoor faucets and irrigation systems

Clean household drains

Flush and inspect the water heater

Test the sump pump

Taking these simple steps each spring helps keep your plumbing system efficient, reliable, and ready for increased seasonal use. If you’d like any help with these tasks or have any questions, reach out to A-Game Plumbing and Heating – your local plumbing experts – at 206-476-7295 or visit us at agameplumbing.com.