Sponsor spotlight: Plumbing tips for the coming spring

Spring is the ideal time to inspect and maintain your plumbing system after the stress of winter. Freezing temperatures can weaken pipes, loosen fittings, and cause hidden leaks that become noticeable once temperatures rise. A quick seasonal check can help prevent costly repairs and water damage.
- Check for Leaks
Inspect under sinks, around toilets, and near appliances such as washing machines and dishwashers. Look for:
- Water stains or damp cabinets
- Mold or musty smells
- Unusual increases in your water bill
Even small leaks can waste significant water and cause long-term damage.
- Inspect Outdoor Plumbing
Outdoor pipes and faucets are vulnerable to winter freezing. In spring:
- Test outdoor faucets for leaks
- Check garden hoses for cracks
- Turn on sprinkler or irrigation systems slowly to identify damaged lines
- Clear and Maintain Drains
Kitchen and bathroom drains can accumulate grease, soap, and debris over winter. Prevent clogs by:
- Flushing drains with hot water
- Using baking soda and vinegar to break down buildup
- Installing drain screens to catch debris
- Check the Water Heater
Inspect the water heater for rust, leaks or unusual noises. Flushing the tank can remove sediment buildup and improve efficiency. If the unit is over 10 years old, consider a professional inspection.
- Test the Sump Pump
Spring rain and melting snow can increase basement flooding risk. Test the sump pump by pouring water into the sump pit to ensure it activates and drains properly.
- Schedule a Professional Inspection
If you notice persistent leaks, low water pressure, sewer odors or frequent clogs, contact a licensed plumber for a full inspection.
Quick Spring Plumbing Checklist
- Inspect pipes and fixtures for leaks
- Test outdoor faucets and irrigation systems
- Clean household drains
- Flush and inspect the water heater
- Test the sump pump
Taking these simple steps each spring helps keep your plumbing system efficient, reliable, and ready for increased seasonal use. If you’d like any help with these tasks or have any questions, reach out to A-Game Plumbing and Heating – your local plumbing experts – at 206-476-7295 or visit us at agameplumbing.com.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.