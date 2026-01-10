Teens invited to ‘Stranger Things’ celebration at Brier Library Jan. 17

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Are you a fan of all things Stranger Things? Teens are invited to the Brier Library on Saturday, Jan. 17 to celebrate the show they love.

Enjoy some excellent ’80s music, play retro video games, create your own version of the Triple Decker Eggo Extravaganza at a waffle station, participate in trivia, crafts and more.

The library invites you to cosplay as your favorite Stranger Things character or show off your best ’80s look. (Think voluminous hair, shoulder pads, neon everything, bomber jackets, legwarmers, acid-washed jeans.)

Supplies are limited, so register today here.