Traveling for heritage and genealogy topic of Jan. 7 meeting in Lynnwood

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

The Sno-Isle Genealogical Society (SIGS) will welcome Brooke Yool, owner of I’m Outta Here Travel, to talk about heritage travel Wednesday, Jan. 7, at the Wickers Building, Heritage Park in Lynnwood. The main presentation will also be live streamed.

The evening will begin with an in-person social hour at 6:30 p.m., when guests and members can attend the social hour to learn more about family history and the Society.

At 7:30 p.m., Yool — a 20-year Lynnwood resident — will begin her presentation. She will explore how travel can deepen visitors’ connection to their heritage — whether that means walking the streets ancestors once knew, visiting key archives abroad, or immersing themselves in cultural traditions that shaped their family’s story.

The meeting is free, open to the public, and streamed online. For more details, including live-stream information, visit the SIGS calendar page.

The Wickers Building is located at 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood.