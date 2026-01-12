Edmonds eLearning Academy to host information nights for students, families and staff

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Edmonds eLearning Academy will host three Information Night events in 2026 for current and prospective students, families and staff who want to learn more about the school’s flexible, online-focused learning model.

The Information Nights will be held from 6-7 p.m. on the following dates:

Jan. 14, 6-7 p.m. – On campus in the Campus Resource Center (23200 100th Ave W, Building B)

March 5, 6-7 p.m. – On Zoom

June 4, 6-7 p.m. – On campus in the Campus Resource Center (23200 100th Ave W, Building B)

Edmonds eLearning Academy has open enrollment throughout the year. However, students are encouraged to transfer at quarter marks whenever possible to ensure they are able to bring the maximum number of earned credits with them.

Edmonds eLearning Academy is a small alternative learning environment school serving approximately 450 to 500 students in grades 7 through 12 within the Edmonds School District. As a district “choice” school, it serves students from across the district.

What to know about Edmonds eLearning Academy:

The school’s flexible schedule allows students to choose when they do their school work. Students should still expect to spend about one hour per school day per course on their studies or about 30 hours a week for full-time students.

Student access to individualized support from friendly and compassionate teachers and staff.

In-person and online support models that allow students access to teachers throughout the school day in small groups or one-on-one.

The “Parliament” course for full-time students supports their social emotional growth and provides them with a certificated teacher that is helping to track their overall progress in school.

Student access to their courses and learning from anywhere they have Internet access. Washington State Law mandates that students can only be out of state for up to two months at a time with prior approval from the principal or designee.

Ability to provide a large variety of course offerings and almost any course at any time during the school year.

A credit recovery program that is designed for students who didn’t pass a class the first time so that they can show what they did learn and learn what they didn’t.

The school’s application process is available online. Students transferring from another school district must complete the Choice Transfer process each school year before enrolling.

For more information, contact the Edmonds eLearning Academy office at 425-431-7298.