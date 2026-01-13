Edmonds School District to sponsor ‘Drugs and Our Brains’ series starting Jan. 22

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

The Edmonds School District and Therapeutic Health Services are offering a series of classes on how different drugs impact the brain and body.

“Drugs and Our Brains: Understanding Your Reward System and Staying in Control” will cover why some individuals are more vulnerable to substance use issues, and how to make informed choices about substance use. These sessions are designed to provide clear, science-based information and practical strategies for preventing substance use.

Sessions:

Thursday, Jan. 22 from 5:30–7 p.m.

Meadowdale High School Library

6002 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood, WA 98037

Monday, Feb. 23 from 5:30–7 p.m.

District Office Board Room

20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood, WA 98036

Thursday, March 26 from 5:30–7 p.m.

Lynnwood High School Library

18218 North Road, Bothell, WA 98012

Families, students and staff are welcome to attend any session.

Register here.