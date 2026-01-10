ICE protest draws 500-plus to Hwy 99 and 196th Saturday

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

An estimated crowd of 500-plus protesters lined Highway 99 at 196th Street Southwest in Lynnwood Saturday morning in response to recent incidents involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers across the U.S.

The protests are part of a nationwide response this weekend from the ICE Out for Good Coalition.

— Photos by Logan Bury