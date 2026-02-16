Sponsor spotlight: Getting ready for taxes — this year and next

Plenty of tax changes are lining up as the calendar turns toward 2026, and knowing what’s coming can help you stay a step ahead. Before then, there’s also several moves to make filing your 2025 tax return as easy as possible.

Preparing to file your 2025 tax return

Gather records to support deductions for no tax on tips and no tax on overtime. Review the approved occupations for qualified tips and confirm the amount of this benefit you expect to claim in 2025. You will need proof of these claimed amounts. The same holds true for overtime pay. Employers are not required to issue W-2s or 1099s with this information in 2025, but they should provide you with the necessary confirmation of the dollar amounts. Compare these employer-provided amounts with your records to ensure they match prior to filing your tax return.

If you own cryptocurrency or other digital assets, you may see this new form. Starting with the 2025 tax year, exchanges and brokers must report certain cryptocurrency and digital asset transactions, so you should track cost basis, sale dates, and wallets used to avoid mismatches or questions from the IRS. 1099-Ks may still be issued. You shouldn’t see a Form 1099-K from a payment processor such as PayPal or Venmo unless you have 200 or more transactions amounting in more than $20,000 in payments from the processor. But because of the many tax law changes in this area you may still receive a Form 1099-K in error. If you receive one, don’t throw it away! Include it with your other tax documents for proper reporting on your 2025 tax return.

Review IRA and HSA accounts. If you have an IRA or HSA account, you can make 2025 contributions up until either April 15, 2026 or the date you file your return, whichever is earlier.

What’s new in 2026

Above-the-line charitable contributions. You can deduct $1,000 of charitable contributions if single or $2,000 if filing jointly. This is available to you whether you use the standard deduction or itemize your deductions. There’s also the introduction of a 0.5% floor for itemizing charitable contributions.

If you're in the top 37% tax bracket, your itemized deductions could be reduced. This phaseout of deductions is being re-introduced beginning in 2026.

If you’re in the top 37% tax bracket, your itemized deductions could be reduced. This phaseout of deductions is being re-introduced beginning in 2026. Gamblers take a loss. Losses from wagering transactions are now limited to 90% of such losses. Under the previous law you could claim deductions up to the amount of your winnings. For example, if you won $10,000 and incurred $15,000 in losses over the course of a tax year, you could deduct $10,000 using the previous law. Under the new law you can only deduct 90% of your losses, or $9,000 in this example.

Mortgage insurance premiums can be reported as an itemized deduction.

can be reported as an itemized deduction. Elimination of many energy credits. This includes the credit for purchasing electric vehicles after Sept. 30, 2025 and the elimination of many residential energy efficient purchase credits at the end of 2025. So plan accordingly.

Nancy J. Ekrem, CPA

Managing Shareholder

DME CPA Group PC

Certified Public Accountants & Business Consultants

nekrem@dmecpa.com