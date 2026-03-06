Sponsor spotlight: Moss happens — let Perrinville Power Washing clean it up

Hi — Scott here from Perrinville Pressure Washing.

If you’ve lived in Edmonds or Lynnwood for any length of time, you know this community is something special. It’s not just where we work — it’s where we live, where our kids grew up, and where we try to support other local businesses whenever we can.

Recently, my sons Cade and Cole and I had the opportunity to clean up the exterior hardscape at Cottage Community Bakery just before their incredible fundraising event, Pretzels for Purpose. Cottage Community Bakery and the owner, Conor O’Neill, means to connect with and share naturally leavened bread with our community — and here at PPW we were honored to play a small role in helping them prepare for such an important fundraising night.

The timing was tight. Like many small business owners, they had a lot happening at once — and the exterior of the shop needed attention fast before hundreds of guests arrived.

As the bakery owner shared:

“They stepped up accordingly. That kind of reliability is rare.”

That meant a lot to us. Because to us, it’s never “just another job.” Whether we’re cleaning a family driveway or helping a local nonprofit get ready for a big event, we treat every project with care and professionalism.

After we finished, the difference was eye catching.

“The transformation was immediate,” says Conor. “Sidewalks, entryways and exterior surfaces looked clean, bright and welcoming — the kind of detail people may not consciously notice, but absolutely feel when they walk up.

What really stuck with me, though, was this: “They didn’t just clean our storefront — they helped relieve stress during a high-pressure week.”

That’s what community means to us at PPW.

I’ve spent 30 years in the construction industry, and I’ve seen how moss, dirt and grime can slowly wear down outdoor surfaces over time — not to mention create slippery, unsafe conditions. At Perrinville Pressure Washing, we serve both residential and commercial clients throughout Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace, cleaning driveways, patios, walkways, retaining walls and storefronts — all without the use of chemicals.

Spring is a great time to remove winter buildup and make sure your property is clean, safe and ready for the months ahead. Whether you’re preparing for an event, welcoming customers, or simply wanting your home to feel refreshed again, we’re here to help.

We’re grateful to live and work in a community that values supporting one another. If we can help your home, business or local organization look its best this season, we’d love to.

